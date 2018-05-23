Vincent F. “Vince” Pulkrabek, Jr, 81, of Solon, formerly of La Porte City, died Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the Solon Nursing Care Center. He was born April 22, 1937 in Traer, the son of Vincent F. and Bernadine McNeal Pulkrabek, Sr. He married Shirley McDowell on October 6, 1957 in Waterloo.

Vince worked from 1955-1958 at National Tea Co. as a meat cutter. He was hired by John Deere Co. in 1959 and was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving from 1960-1962. Vince returned to John Deere Co, retiring in May of 1986 as a Supervisor.

He was a member of the La Porte City U.S.S. San Diego American Legion Post #207 and a member of the Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Breed Association. He enjoyed trail riding and horses.

He is survived by his wife Shirley of Solon; two sons, Torrey (Laurie) of Mahomet, Illinois and Lonny (Julie) of Iowa City and three grandchildren, Allison (Abigail) Pulkrabek of Royal, Illinois, Nicholas Pulkrabek of Mahomet, Illinois and Samuel Pulkrabek of Cedar Rapids.

Preceding him in death were his parents and one sister, Nancy Nottger.

Services will be held 3 PM Friday, May 25, 2018 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City. Burial will be held in the West View Cemetery with military rites conducted by the La Porte City U.S.S. San Diego American Legion Post #207. Visitation will be held from 1 PM until service time Friday at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Iowa City Hospice 1025 Wade St. Iowa City, IA 52240.

