John R. “Jack” Witmer, 90, of La Porte City, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer.

He was born August 22, 1927 in Waterloo, the son of Gerald B. and Leo C. Yarrow Witmer. Jack married Neva C. Dexter on June 18, 1955. She preceded him in death on November 4, 2017.

Jack served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Rockwell Collins retiring after 25 years. Jack was a member of Christ Church Presbyterian in Cedar Rapids, the La Porte City U.S.S. San Diego American Legion Post #207 and former La Porte City V.F.W.

He is survived by one son Mark (Bev) Witmer of Vinton.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a son Steven and one brother, Robert Witmer.

Memorials may be directed to the family where a memorial fund has been established.

Services will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 9, 2018 at Christ Church Presbyterian 2000 1st Ave NW in Cedar Rapids with a 2:30 p.m. interment at the West View Cemetery in La Porte City. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the La Porte City U.S.S. American Legion Post #207. Public visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church.

Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.