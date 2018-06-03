Carol Ann Buck, age 73, of La Porte City, died Friday, June 1, 2018 at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.

She was born August 4, 1944 in the family home near Brandon, Iowa, the daughter of John and Ethel (Purdy) Bolton. Carol graduated from Brandon High School with the Class of 1962. She was united in marriage with Robert Applegarth in June 1962 at Brandon United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death in 1973. She married Walter I. Buck on March 14, 1975 at Brandon United Methodist Church.

Carol and her husband Walter farmed for many years. She had also worked at Tyson Fresh Meats in Waterloo. She was a long time member of the United Methodist Faith.

Survivors include her husband, Walter of La Porte City; 2 daughters, Amy (Rod) Marovets of Guttenberg, IA and Bobbi (Scott) Waller of Oskaloosa, IA; 4 stepchildren, Eric (Lisa) Buck of Independence, IA, Boyd (Roxanne) Buck of Cedar Rapids, IA, Loraina (Gary) Krop of La Porte City and Toby Buck of Cedar Rapids; 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and a sister, Sharon Noe of Brandon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Robert; and a stepson, Lowell Buck.

Memorial services were held on Monday, June 4, 2018 at Brandon United Methodist Church with inurnment in Brandon Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences can be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.