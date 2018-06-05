Alice M. Schroeder, age 91, of Cedar Rapids and formerly of La Porte City passed away Saturday June 2, 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

She was born on June 13, 1926 in Pleasant Valley Township Iowa, the daughter of Louis Frederick and Estella Irene (Peters) Becker. She graduated from Elgin High School and attended Upper Iowa University in Fayette.

She married Joseph Kjosa and they were later divorced. She married Cecil L. Schroeder on August 22nd, 1966 in Elgin and he preceded her in death on March 18, 1990.

Alice worked as a bookkeeper at Falb Chevrolet in West Union and Elgin and later at Clark Chevrolet in La Porte City for 16 years.

She was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Evansdale and also attended the Methodist church in La Porte City. Alice enjoyed dancing, painting, playing cards and bingo as well as going to the casino.

Survivors include a son, Keith (Bonnie) Kjosa of Fairfax; two daughters, Kathryn Hansen of Haines City, FL, and Susan (Dennis) Wierck of Redington Beach, FL,; two step daughters, Diana Westendorf of Sumner and Rebecca Skalsky of Des Moines; two step sons, Lonnie and Gary Schroeder, both of Des Moines; two sisters, Mary Lou Downey of Reinbeck and Judy (David) Larson of Ossian; two sisters in law, Ila Mae Becker of Clermont and Sharon Becker of Elgin; and survived by many grandchildren and step grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Cecil; two sons in law Paul Hansen and Arnold Westendorf; two brothers Charles Becker and Louis Becker Jr.; and a brother in law Sheridan Downey

Services will be held Thursday June 7th, 2018 at 10:30 AM at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Evansdale

Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Wednesday June 6th, 2018 at the La Porte City Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com