Babs Elinor Jessen, 91, of Independence and formerly of La Porte City, died at Lexington Estate of Buchanan County Health Center on Friday, December 22, 2017 of natural causes.

Babs was born on December 31, 1925 in Copenhagen, Denmark, the daughter of Lauritz and Signe (Bunde) Andersen.

Babs graduated from Fuglevangsvej School in Copenhagen in 1941. She then attended apothecary trade school and apprenticeship for three years. She worked in that field for nine months and then moved to Stockholm, Sweden where she was a nanny for a year and a half.

In 1948, Babs went to California and lived with an aunt and uncle for two years. She returned to Denmark by ship and met her future husband, Borge, aboard the ship.

Babs came back to the United States in 1950 and worked various jobs in Waterloo and La Porte City. Babs and Borge were married on October 16, 1953. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by a nephew, Rolland Andersen and two nieces, Lene Bjorn and Hanne Hansen all of Denmark.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Borge Jessen; two sons, Casper and Claus Jessen; and a brother, Jorgen Andersen.

No services will be held; burial in West View Cemetery, La Porte City.

