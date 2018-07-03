William Joseph Morris, Jr., 75, of Tappahannock, passed away on June 29, 2018. He was the son of the late William and Rosemary Morris and was preceded in death by his brother, Micheal Dean Morris. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and retired with 22 years of honorable service on many nuclear submarines. He was a member of the Knights of Pythias and belonged to the Moose Lodge and VFW.

Bill is survived by his wife, Diane Morris; children, Cynthia Moreira (Carlos), William Morris III (Michelle), and Bridgett Mueller (David); grandchildren, Cameron, Felisia, Mason, Samantha, Abigail, Jude, Andrew, Michael, and Julia; great-grandchildren, Laila, Owen, and Aiden; sisters, Mollie and Jeanne and many nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, July 6, 2018 from 6-8pm at Nelsen Funeral Home & Crematory – Reid Chapel, 412 S. Washington Highway, Ashland, VA 23005. Interment will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be registered at www.nelsenashland.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MCV Foundation or Knights of Pythias in Bill’s honor.