Mae Valentine (Craft) Schrader, age 100, of La Porte City, and formerly of rural Buckingham and Hudson, died Sunday, July 22, 2018 at La Porte City Specialty Care.

She was born February 14, 1918 on the Craft family farm in rural Black Hawk County, the 10th child of James Walter and Myrtle (Perry) Craft. Mae attended country school for 8 years and graduated from La Porte City High School with the Class of 1935. She attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls for 2 years. Mae was baptized and joined La Porte City Methodist Church at the age of 13. She was united in marriage with Warren L. Schrader in 1938. He preceded her in death in 2002.

Mae taught in a country school near La Porte City for one year prior to her marriage. She and her husband farmed for 5 years in the La Porte City area; 17 years in the Geneseo area, 17 years in the Hudson area and retired to La Porte City in 1978. They enjoyed traveling in their motor home and spent 14 winters in the warmth of Arizona.

Mae was a dedicated farmer’s wife; a caring and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. She enjoyed doing handiwork, gardening, assisting with farm chores and worked as a substitute teacher for 11 years and was active in 4H as a youth and as a 4H leader. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City, the United Methodist Women Peace Circle, taught Sunday school and was a former member of Geneseo Methodist Church.

Survivors include a son, Warren (Joanne) Schrader, Jr. of St. Charles, IL; a daughter, Jeraldeen Kay Gronewold of Waterloo; 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Walter and Myrtle (Perry) Craft ; her husband, Warren; 6 brothers, Vaughn, Leslie, Donald, Clyde, Raymond and Leland Craft and 2 sisters, Marie (Craft) Wienands and Leola (Craft) Christian.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 27, 2018 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Sycamore St. in La Porte City with private family burial in Westview Cemetery. Public visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the Church. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations directed to the American Cancer Society, La Porte City Community Center or St. Paul United Methodist Church.

