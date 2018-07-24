Marion “Bud” Lange, age 96 of La Porte City, died Sunday, July 22, 2018 at La Porte City Specialty Care.

He was born January 2, 1922 in rural Black Hawk County, the son of Dallas A. and Nora (Bryan) Lange. Bud graduated from La Porte City High School with the Class of 1939. He was united in marriage with Doris H. Walker on June 8, 1949 in the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. She preceded him in death on November 13, 2013. Bud was a US Navy Veteran, serving during World War II from September 1942 to March 1946.

Bud farmed in the La Porte City area for many years and also worked as a truck driver. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, USS San Diego American Legion Post and the V.F.W. Post in La Porte City. Bud was proud to have attended the Indianapolis 500 race for 48 years and he also enjoyed Lionel trains.

Survivors include a daughter, Julie (Orville) Miller of La Porte City; a daughter-in-law, Jackie Schropp-Lange of Cedar Rapids; 6 grandchildren, James Frost, Justin (Janelle) Frost, Michael Frost, Nickole (Matthew) Stanford, Cody (Donna) Ellis and Heidi (Brad) Burke; 9 great grandchildren, Madison, Morgan, Dakota, Gabriel, Bristol, Lange, Austin, Jack, and Sierra; and a sister, Carmen Powers of Mena, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Doris; a son, Dean; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Lange; a brother-in-law, Marlin Powers and a nephew, Rodney Powers.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, July 26, 2018 at La Porte City Funeral Home, 606 E. Main Street in La Porte City. Burial will be in Westview Cemetery with full military honors accorded by USS San Diego American Legion Post 207 Honor Guard. Public visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 25 and an hour prior to the services on Thursday at the Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com