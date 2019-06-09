Patricia M. “Pat” Lavin, age 96, of La Porte City, Iowa died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.

She was born on April 29, 1923 in Waterloo, Iowa the daughter of Dave and Bernice Frye Eastman. She graduated from Waterloo East High School with the Class of 1942. She married Daniel George Stevens on February 2, 1943 in Waterloo and he preceded her in death on September 26, 1944. She married John Lavin on November 16, 1947 in Westminster, Colorado and he preceded her in death on June 20, 1976.

Patricia was an antiques dealer in the La Porte City area for over 60 years and was owner and operator of an antiques store in downtown. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a strong supporter and volunteer for Catholic Charities.

Survivors include four daughters, Rosemary Jefferson, Mary Ann Lavin, Angela Lavin all of Waterloo and Jeanne Bradley of Bellevue, WA; 15 grandchildren, Patrice Ferris, Eric Barnes, Leon Barnes, Malaika Barnes Araujo, Freddie Jefferson, Ezell Jefferson, Shavett Jefferson, Nakia Jefferson, Nicholas Lavin, DeShaun Thomas, Alexa Lavin, Amber Graham-Allen, Erica Bradley-Pacheco, Andrew Bradley, Lauren Bradley; 20 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews from the Widmann family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; a son, Arlen Lavin; a daughter, Rebecca Barnes; a grandson, Jeremiah Jefferson; and a sister, Drucilla “Betty” Widmann; and two sons-in-law, Randall Jefferson and Jim Bradley.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1021 Poplar Street, La Porte City with burial in Westview Cemetery in La Porte City. Public visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 3146 Kimball Avenue in Waterloo, where a rosary will be recited at 4:30 p.m. and a vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19 at the Church in La Porte City.

Memorials may be directed to the Patricia Lavin Student Scholarship, c/o International Family Therapy Association, 1800 3rd Ave., Suite 512, Rock Island, IL 61201.

