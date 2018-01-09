Bonnie Joyce Kline, 88, of Fayette formerly of La Porte City, died Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette of natural causes. She was born April 17, 1929 in Marquette, the daughter of Joy and Bonnie Knoebel Lamphier.

She married Bruce Kline on May 25, 1952 in La Porte City; he preceded her in death in 1987.

Bonnie worked as an Elementary School Teacher in La Porte City, retiring after 52 years. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Business and Professional Women’s Club and the Hawkins Memorial Library Board. She enjoyed playing cards and was an avid Hawkeye fan.

She is survived by three sisters, Mabel (Frank) Garcia of Oelwein, Carol Niles of Fayette, Rebecca (Bruce) Ingersoll of Fayette and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; one son, Bruce Robert; three brothers, Bob, Jack and Harry Lamphier and one sister, Beverly Edwards.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 11, 2018 at St. Paul United Methodist Church with burial in the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the donor’s choice.

