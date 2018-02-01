Ervin Ray Krug passed away on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, at Arlington Place of Grundy Center at the age of 90. He was born January 23, 1928 in Dysart, the son of Edward and Bertha (Urmy) Krug. He grew up on the family farm and attended a one room schoolhouse through 8th grade, and graduated from Dysart High School. Ervin first worked for his brother, Marvin, as a hired hand.

He met Darlene Sturtz on a blind date at the roller skating rink, and they were married on September 17, 1950, at the Presbyterian Church in Vinton. He was drafted into the United States Army serving in the Korean Conflict and didn’t meet his daughter, Becky, until she was 18 months old. Following an honorable discharge, Ervin got started farming, raising all types of livestock. He and Darlene loved to travel, square dance, camp and spend winters in Texas. Ervin was well liked as a school bus driver; helping with 4-H, serving on the Tama-Benton Board and as President of the Urmy Pioneer Cemetery Association. He liked stock car races and Allis Chalmer Tractors and could proudly report that he never received a speeding ticket during his 90 years. He was a member of the Garrison American Legion Post 475, and a highlight of his life was going on the Honor Flight in 2013 with Becky.

Ervin is survived by his children: Becky Bonnette of Grundy Center, Jeanie (Scott) Sampson of Orlando, Florida; Steven (Annette) Krug of Weldon, Iowa and Dan (Colleen) Krug of La Porte City; eight grandchildren: Amy, Megan, Scott, Wyatt, Anna, Macy, Laura Rae and Samantha; eight great-grandchildren: Avery, Savannah, Addison, Jaxon, Willow, Dominic, Shelby, Thea, with one more on the way.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Darlene; his brothers: Gale (Esther) Krug, Marvin (Nadine) Krug, Kenneth (Marjorie) Krug; his sister, Vera (Elmer) Nissen; and a son-in-law, Bill Angell.

Visitation will be held at Dysart United Methodist Church, 602 Tilford, Dysart on Monday, February 5, 2018 from 4-7:00 pm

Services at Dysart United Methodist Church, 602 Tilford, Dysart on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 10:30 am with Military Rites graveside at Dysart Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left online at www.overtonservice.com