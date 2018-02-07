Charles “Gary” Lichty, 82, of rural La Porte City, died Wednesday, January 31, 2018, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.

Charles Gary Lichty was born September 11, 1935, in Waterloo, the son of Buel J. “Bud” Lichty and Charlotte Romaine (Turner) Lichty. He graduated from Orange Township High School with the class of 1953. On September 24, 1955, he was united in marriage to Nancy Lee Krantz at the Grace Brethren Church now Grace Fellowship Church, in Waterloo. Gary’s passion was farming and he never really retired. He was also a seed corn dealer and active in the Farm Bureau for many years.

Gary is survived by his wife, Nancy of La Porte City; four sons, Gregory (Vicki) Lichty of Lime Springs, Bradford (Karen) Lichty of Cedar Rapids, Timothy (Kathy) Lichty of Lime Springs, Michael (Kimberly) Lichty of La Porte City; also 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; one sister, Rebecca (Robert) Stillwell of Waterloo; one sister in law, Sharon Lichty of Waterloo.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one granddaughter, Lacy Lichty and one brother, Gene Lichty.

Funeral services were held February 5, 2018, at Grace Fellowship Church in Waterloo, with Pastor Tim Sir officiating. Music was by Pastor Rob Ely. Casket bearers were Gregory, Bradford, Timothy, Michael, Joshua and Dallas Lichty. Burial was at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the family, Cedar Valley Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice.

