Robert Beebout and Sandra Falb are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Victoria Beebout, to Thomas Peterson of Arden Hills, Minnesota. Victoria is a 2012 graduate of Union High School. Both Tom and Tory are 2016 graduates of the University of Iowa. Tory is a Certfied Public Accountant working in Minneapolis and Tom is a PHD candidate (Physics) at the University of Minnesota. The wedding is planned for March of 2019 in St. Paul.
