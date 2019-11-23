Mary Ann Judd, age 64, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo.

She was born January 25, 1955 in Waterloo the daughter of John George and Mary “Rozella” Harrington Kramer. Mary Ann was a 1973 graduate of Columbus High School in Waterloo and earned her Associate’s Degree in 1975 from Hawkeye Technical College, Secretarial Program. She was united in marriage with William E. “Bill” Judd, Jr., on June 13, 1987 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Mary Ann began her working career at Allen Hospital Dietary Department, and later worked at Keller-Apex Loan Co. and Black Hawk County Abstract Co. in Waterloo. Following her marriage, she worked as a medical secretary in several hospitals and clinics, most recently Covenant Clinic in Waterloo until she retired due to health concerns in 2014.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City, a former eucharistic minister and taught CCD classes, a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, was a former Cub Scout den mother and served on La Porte City Festival of Trails Parade Committee. Family was very important to Mary Ann. She was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed spending time visiting with her extended family. She enjoyed family trips, reading, working crossword puzzles, counted cross-stich projects and cooking.

Survived by her husband, Bill of La Porte City; one son, Jon (Chelsea) Judd of Rowley; a special family friend, Eric Zafft of Decorah; three brothers, Mike (Becky) Kramer of Waukon, Paul (Robyn) Kramer of Apple Valley, MN, Mark Kramer of Farmington, MN; her mother and father-in-law, Bill and Mary Kay Judd of Oelwein; three nieces, Kim (Matt) Meyer of Fargo, ND, Andrea (Nick) Sodahl of Bloomington, MN, Jessica Judd of Clinton; five nephews, Adam Kramer of Waterloo, Will Kramer of Des Moines, Michael Judd, Alex Judd and Carter Cant, all of Clinton; a great niece, Lillee Cass and three great nephews, Blake and Harrison Meyer and Zeke Cass.

Preceded in death by her parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Timothy (Diane) Kramer and a nephew, Clay Kramer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AMMonday, November 25, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1027 Poplar St. in La Porte City with burial in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Hazelton. Public Visitation will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City with a 5:00 p.m. Service of Remembrance. Visitation continues Monday from 9:30 until the services at the Church.

Memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Parish Capital Campaign, 1102 Walnut St., Traer, IA 50675 or to the family.

La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131.

