Millie Mitchell will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower. She was born on July 19, 1929 in Luzerne, Iowa, to Otis and Hilda Wright. She has three children: Connie and Larry Wilken of Iowa City, Jackie and David Beyer of Eagan, MN, and Bill and Janet Mitchell of Brandon. She has nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Millie’s love of lifelong learning and new experiences has kept her a young 90!

Cards may be sent to her at 7529 University Ave., Apt. 202, Cedar Falls, IA 50613