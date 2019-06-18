By Molly Niebergall

The Health II class at Union High School hosted a mock car crash for the student body on Friday, May 10, to demonstrate the seriousness of distracted driving.

The mock crash was held in the parking lot at Union High School. Two damaged cars were at the scene to exhibit a car accident, with the Health II students in and around the cars as if they were victims of the accident.

More than 50 people were involved in the demonstration, including Dysart and La Porte City rescue responders. After the accident outside, the student body took the assembly inside where a mock funeral was held for one of the victims of the crash. This was also an opportunity for teachers and community members to give powerful speeches on the dangers of distracted driving.

“I think it’ll be something that will be eye-opening and good for all of us to actually physically see some of the effects of distracted driving, and to know a little bit more about what can happen or what it really takes for a community to go through if this was something that might happen to occur in a community. Distracted driving doesn’t just affect the driver, or passenger, or another car, it can affect an entire community of people. It’s an educational opportunity for many people. Not just our students, but our communities,” said Erin Wittenburg, UHS Health and P.E. instructor.

One of Wittenburg’s Health II students, junior Lexi Wagner, was part of the demonstration.

“Almost everybody texts and drives or looks at their phone at some point on the road, so they [students, staff, and community members] need to see what can happen and how many people it actually affects. It’s a really serious thing. Distracted driving is no joke,” Wagner said.

Putting on such an important event took months of planning and preparation for Wittenburg and the Health II students. Many people volunteered time, money, and commitment towards the mock crash. It took the students about two weeks to find out if they were able to do the demonstration, the roles every student played had to be planned out, and the letters read at the assembly were constructed by the students. These letters needed to be rewritten by the students after the mock crash was postponed from its original date, April 12. Since the mock crash was rescheduled about a month after prom, some of the information in the letters needed to be updated. Other preparation for the crash consisted of practicing the scene once outdoors and bringing together many other behind the scenes workers that would help the demonstration take place.

“It’s bringing together our emergency medical personnel, our fire rescue safety, even our city employees are very highly involved in what’s going on. Our businesses are involved in what’s going on, so everyone has been informed and now it becomes a demonstration to see what the reaction time is and how we can cope as a community best and most efficiently to dispatch the call. We have a dispatcher who will be on site as well to go through as much of this for kids to see how they can be helpful if they ever came across something like this or how they could help. Not just the CPR skills, but physically what needs to be done in an emergency situation like this,” Wittenburg said.

Distracted driving is an important topic that Union has discussed with students in the past through driver’s education courses.

“We hope that it will be an eye opening experience for not only our students and our staff but our communities to realize what could happen if you take your eyes away from your road, or your steering wheel, or your focus from the road, even just for a few seconds,” Wittenburg said before the event took place. “We hope that the students will see the seriousness to the demonstration, and actually almost hope that they can put themselves in the situation and ask, ‘What if this were me?’ or ‘What if this were my friend?’ or ‘What if this were my sibling?’ or ‘What if this were my family? How would I feel about this?’ We really hope that the students can see the value in the demonstration and maybe take more of it to heart than just seeing it as an assembly,” Wittenburg said.

For junior spectator Piper Wiedenhoff, the experience was as eye-opening as Wittenburg had hoped it would be.

“I thought that this would be something impactful, but I didn’t realize how impactful it was going to be,” Wiedenhoff said. “I think it was very beneficial, especially since it was people in my grade [the actors], so it felt even more impactful for me. It taught me just how much of an impact it can be on not just your life but others,” Wiedenhoff said.

While Wagner was acting, she noticed that the reactions from her peers were a little different from what she expected, but they were what she hoped they would be.

“I thought, you know, there’s those kids who are going to laugh, but then I also thought there was going to be a big number of kids who are going to take it seriously and take something from it. There were people who cried, and we were expecting maybe someone to cry, but we didn’t expect the number of people to cry,” Wagner said.

The mock car crash was a learning experience that showed students and staff at Union the harsh reality of what can happen if a driver is distracted while on the road.

“I think it’s important to see because I know as high schoolers, a lot of us think, ‘Oh it can never happen to us,’ and we’re all in our own little world, and it’s important to know how much of an impact it can be to be distracted while driving. It’s important because it’s impactful; it can change a life, it can take away a life, and it’s important for people to know the consequences of what they’re doing while they’re being distracted. I think Union went above and beyond to do what they did, and they should do this every four years so that every single class in high school gets to see this,” Wiedenhoff said.