On Tuesday, July 9, Hawkins Memorial Library will host the first of four special Summer Reading Programs scheduled on Tuesday evenings in July and August. Your moon walk begins at 6:30 PM at the library. Experience the 1969 moon walk through activities, games and videos, to learn about astronauts and the moon. The Moon Walk Viewing Party will be presented by the FFA Historical & Ag Museum and led by museum staff. This program is free and open to the public.