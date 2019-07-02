On Tuesday, July 9, Hawkins Memorial Library will host the first of four special Summer Reading Programs scheduled on Tuesday evenings in July and August. Your moon walk begins at 6:30 PM at the library. Experience the 1969 moon walk through activities, games and videos, to learn about astronauts and the moon. The Moon Walk Viewing Party will be presented by the FFA Historical & Ag Museum and led by museum staff. This program is free and open to the public.
Related Posts
Union students earn Turnaround Achievement Award
April 30, 2019
Troop 80 to host pancake breakfast
February 26, 2018
Highland Club Holds Winter Party, Meeting
December 24, 2014
Chamber Choir to perform at State Girls Basketball Championships
February 12, 2018
Search the Archives
Get the App
Weather
Community Calendar
SHOP
Member Login
Shopping Cart
Your cart is empty
Visit The Shop
Visit The Shop