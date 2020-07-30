On July 29, 2020 at 5:40 AM the Black Hawk County Communications Center received numerous 911 calls reporting a single motor vehicle accident in the 800 block of Commercial Street in La Porte City.

La Porte City Police, Fire/Rescue Department, and Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the scene where a white box truck was on its side resting against a tree.

The first officer to arrive on scene found the driver unresponsive inside the vehicle, there were no passengers. La Porte City Fire/Rescue extracted the driver from the vehicle, however the driver died at the scene. The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family.

Initial investigation indicates that the driver was driving Northbound on Commercial Street in La Porte City when they went off the roadway, lost control of the vehicle, overturned, and struck a tree. La Porte City Police and Fire/Rescue were assisted by Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement, and the Waterloo Fire Department.