What is a solar eclipse and what happens during the eclipse? Answer these questions when you experience the solar eclipse with staff from the FFA Historical & Ag Museum and Hawkins Memorial Library on Monday, August 21. The Solar Eclipse Party begins at 12 PM in the library with an informational presentation, followed by making solar viewers and watching the maximum eclipse in a safe manner.
Related Posts
Council Proceedings – November 23, 2015
November 29, 2015
Kids’ Are Wild About Books: Number the Stars
March 28, 2014
La Porte City Council Proceedings – June 8, 2015
June 14, 2015
Weather
Community Calendar
-
LEGORAMA, Hawkins Library
Thursday, August 17 2017 @ 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
-
LPC Lions Club meeting, LPC Golf Club
Thursday, August 17 2017 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
SHOP
Member Login
Shopping Cart
Your cart is empty
Visit The Shop
Visit The Shop