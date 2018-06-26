Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig recently reported that many strawberry growers across the state are now reaching the peak season for many varieties of this delicious crop. Naig encouraged Iowans to visit a local strawberry grower or shop for strawberries at one of Iowa’s many farmers markets.

Strawberries go from bloom to fruit in about 30 days and are best eaten within a few days of being picked. Strawberry harvest season only lasts about 4 weeks in Iowa and harvest times vary across the state. Most strawberry growers in the state offer pre-picked and u-pick options at their farms.

“Locally grown, fresh strawberries are a delicious and versatile treat that can be eaten alone or enjoyed as an addition to many recipes. They’re a great crop to kick-off the growing season of purchasing and consuming fresh, Iowa grown fruits and vegetables,” Naig said.

As a favorite fruit among many Iowans, strawberries are low in calories and fat-free. One cup of unsweetened strawberries only has 55 calories. Strawberries are also a good source of vitamin C, folic acid, potassium, and fiber.

A family trip to the strawberry patch is a great way to support a local farmer and make memories that will last a lifetime. If visiting a strawberry patch, be sure to call or check the website for their harvest information. Many growers also offer other fruits and vegetables for sale to consumers.

You can find strawberry growers by visiting the Fruit and Vegetable Farms Directory at https://www.idalsdata.org/fmnp/index.cfm or on the Iowa Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association “farm search” page at http://www.ifvga.org/en/about_us/farm_search/.