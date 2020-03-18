The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will have a free 8-week class, created by our national office, for adults from any county who have mental health conditions and want to strengthen their wellness and recovery. The class will meet weekly every Thursday, from 6 to 8 PM, beginning April 23 through June 11.

The deadline to register for the class is April 3. It will be held at the First Congregational Church in Waterloo at 608 West 4th Street. Please contact the NAMI office at 319-235-5263.