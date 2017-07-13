Nancy Jo Harvey, 55 of Waterloo, formerly of La Porte City, died at Covenant Medical Center: Saturday, July 8, 2017 of Complications of Cancer.

She was born June 21, 1962 in Cedar Falls, daughter of Tom and Jo Kelly Harvey. Nancy attended Orange Elementary, graduated from La Porte City High School in 1980 and she received her BA in Communications at UNI in 1986 while she was on steroids from chemotherapy.

She worked at Lattin Photography, Porter’s Camera Warehouse and McKenna McNally. She also worked for the Department of Homeland Security as a TSA Agent at the Waterloo Airport.

Nancy was a member of South Waterloo Church of the Brethren and involved in the Tomahawks at UNI.

She is survived by her parents, Tom and Jo Harvey of La Porte City, sister, Tish (Isra) Harvey‑Harahap of Honolulu, HI; brothers: Steve (Lori) Harvey of Waterloo, and Tom (Lori) Harvey of Boone; and nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life Services: 11:30 AM, Friday, July 14 at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren with Private Burial in Orange Township Cemetery. Visitation for an hour before services at the church.

Memorials to Cedar Bend Humane Society or Rochester House of Hope, 411 Second Street NW , Rochester, MN 55901.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com