Nancy Kay Houy, age 67, of La Porte City passed away May 24, 2019 at Ravenwood Care Facility in Waterloo.

She was born January 13, 1952 in Waterloo, the daughter of Russel and Lorraine (Ledbeter) Houy.

She was united in marriage to Ronald Ries to which two sons were born, Chad and Ryan. She later married John Kuhlman.

Nancy worked many years for Walmart and was a companion and homemaker to her family and partner of 18 years, Rick Grote. She enjoyed gardening and being outdoors.

Nancy is survived by her two sons Chad Ries of Spencer, IA and his children Isabella and Cortland; and Ryan Ries of Spencer, IA and his children McKenzie, Hayley and Sidney; Rick Grote and his children and grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Sandy (Craig) Clark of Colorado Springs, CO; sister-in-law Sophia Houy of San Antonio, TX; Emerson (Betty) Houy of Phoenix, AZ; Steve Houy of Hayward, WI; David (John Core) Houy of Ames, IA and Lori (Jim) Long of Janesville, WI as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, James Houy.

Her body has been cremated and private services will be held at a later date.