Nancy Ceradsky, 81, of Waterloo, died Sunday, October 21, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born January 19, 1937 in Waterloo, daughter of Paul and Ella Clark White. She married Elton Leon Davis Jr. on January 20, 1956, at First Lutheran Church in Waterloo. They were later divorced. She married Dwayne Ceradsky on July 7, 1973 at the Little Brown Church, Nashua.

Nancy received a degree in 1984 and became the office manager at Waterloo Boiler where she retired. She was a volunteer at Covenant Medical Center for 20 years and was a member of First Lutheran Church in Waterloo, St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Hudson, and Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Nancy worked at Chamberlains and Carnation, both in Waterloo.

Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Kimberly (Scott) Anderson of Marshalltown and Lynette (Russell) Hartman of La Porte City; four grandchildren, Nathan Hartman, of Anchorage, Alaska, Jacob Hartman, Melissa (Lebon) Mulangaliro and Sarah Marsh; and two great grandchildren, Audrey Hartman and Jubilee Mulangaliro.

Preceding her in death were her parents; a daughter, Marla Davison; and a brother, Bob White.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

A note from Nancy’s family: The Union community openly accepted Nancy into their hearts with seemingly no second thought to her brain injury (1997) which hindered her speech and comprehension. Her grandson Nate played football at Union High School, where he graduated from in 2002. The cheerleaders at that time before each and every football game would come up into the stands and greet Nancy which meant so much to her. They accepted her as she was. This spirit of our community warmed our hearts and encouraged us as a family. We thank the community for their kindness and understanding over the years.