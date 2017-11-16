Narconon reminds families that talking to your kids about drugs is one of the most important things you can do to prevent them from becoming addicted. Set a good example, have open and honest communication with them and teach them to face their problems in life. To learn more about how to talk to your kids about drugs, visit http://www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/how-to-prevent-your-child-from-becoming-an-addict.html

Narconon can also help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals, 877-841-5509.