Natalie Hanson of La Porte City was a member of a team from Iowa State University that took home first place team in the 2017 Undergraduate Quiz Bowl Competition at the American Meat Science Association Reciprocal Meat Conference, hosted by Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, June 18-21.

Iowa State’s four member team went undefeated through the preliminary rounds, advancing to the finals to come out victorious over 33 teams from across the United States. In addition to preparing for the contest, teams were required to submit 30 new questions for the competition. Each submission had to include a question, the answer to the question, its topic area and level of difficulty, and a reference source related to the question.

Coaches of the winning quiz bowl team were Iowa State University graduate students in Animal Science, Danika Miller and Brian Patterson.