Nathan Dvorak ’19, a Coe College physics and mathematics major, recently received a Graduate Research Fellowship Program (GRFP) award from the National Science Foundation (NSF). Dvorak joins alumni Emily Roberts ’16 and Dahlia Baker ’18 as the third Coe graduate in the past four years to yield this prestigious fellowship.

The oldest graduate fellowship of its kind, the GRFP recognizes outstanding graduate students in NSF supported science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines pursuing research-based master’s and doctoral degrees.

“I now have the opportunity to become a Ph.D. student at a Top 10 graduate school in my field,” Dvorak said. “I was accepted into the electrical engineering Ph.D. program at University of Michigan.”

As a GRFP fellow, Dvorak will receive a three-year annual stipend of $34,000 and a $12,000 cost-of-education allowance along with opportunities for international research and professional development.

“At Coe, I’ve had the opportunity to participate in research, internships, Division III sports, Greek life and multiple clubs,” Dvorak said. “Being such a well-rounded student helped me earn this fellowship.”

“Coe helped make this happen for me. I received support from my physics and mathematics professors throughout the application process,” Dvorak said. “Dahlia Baker, a recent recipient of the fellowship, even offered advice on my research proposal.”

Nathan Dvorak is a 2015 graduate of Union High School. He is the son of Tom and Dori Dvorak of rural Clutier. His mother Dori Rammelsberg-Dvorak, D.C. is a 1986 graduate of Coe College.