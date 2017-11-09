Neva C. (Dexter) Witmer, 86, of La Porte City, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, November 4, 2017 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, following a brief illness.

She was born April 1, 1931 the daughter of Ray and Clara Dexter. She married Jack Witmer on June 18, 1955.

Neva was actively involved with DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) serving in many positions throughout the years. She was a member of Christ Church Presbyterian in Cedar Rapids, where she served in numerous roles including teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir and serving as President of the church’s Presbyterian Women.

She is survived by her husband, Jack of La Porte City and one son Mark (Bev) Witmer of Vinton.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a son Steven and one brother Everett.

Memorials may be directed to the family where a memorial fund has been established.

Services will be held Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Christ Church Presbyterian, 2000 1st Ave NW in Cedar Rapids with burial in the West View Cemetery, La Porte City.

La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.