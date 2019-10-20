Two critical turnovers in the fourth quarter took the air out of a spirited comeback attempt, as the Union Knights were defeated by the Nevada Cubs, 35-21 on October 18.

Trailing 28-14 with 3:21 remaining in the third quarter, Union’s offense put together a 9-play, 81 yard scoring drive, capped by a 27 yard touchdown run by Brayden Grosse, to pull within seven points early in the fourth quarter. When Nevada’s ensuing drive pushed the ball inside the Union 10 yard line, the Knights’ defense rose up, recording a quarterback sack and forcing an incomplete pass before a heavy rush on the Cubs’ placekicker resulted in the field goal attempt sailing wide of the uprights.

With the ball on their 20 and more than six and half minutes with which to work, the Union offense was stunned when a Cub defender stepped into the passing lane at the 15 yard line to pick off the Knights’ pass attempt, dashing into the end zone untouched to make it a 14 point lead. Any hopes of completing the comeback were effectively finished when Union fumbled away the ensuing kickoff.

Windy conditions in the first half challenged both teams when moving the ball into the wind, as the Knights and Cubs jousted for field position in the opening stanzas. Nevada broke through first, using the wind to good advantage on a 50 yard strike through the air for an 7-0 lead late in the first quarter. Armed with the wind in the second quarter, Union used the field position gained by a short Cub punt to score quickly on a 37 yard pass play from quarterback Brandon Tompkins to Marc Mahood.

Nevada responded with an impressive 80 yard drive to regain the lead with just over four minutes remaining in the half.

Back came the Knights. Following a 23 yard reception by Hunter Heitmann, Grosse plowed into the end zone from one yard out to complete a 73 yard touchdown drive to even the score, using less than two and a half minutes of game clock.

Nevada grabbed the momentum back from Union immediately, though, taking the kickoff back 99 yards for a touchdown. The Cubs would add a 26 yard touchdown pass with just 21 seconds left in the half for a 14 point halftime lead.

Union will close out the 2019 season at home on Friday night against West Marshall, a team currently lodged in a three-way tie at the top of the district standings with a 3-1 record, 5-3 overall.