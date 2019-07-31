Changing the world is a big mission, but not one too large for Zeus the Mighty Oak, who wants to help the world one tree planting at a time. Such is the message written by La Porte City’s Max Rotzler, Sr. and illustrated by his mother, Pat Towne Palmer, in a new book entitled Zeus the Mighty Oak Lives.

The book joins Zeus when his adventure begins as an acorn and follows him through the years as he grows into a majestic oak tree. Surviving fierce storms that threaten to snap his branches, Zeus endures with the help of his squirrel friend, Buddy, to envision a world where everyone looks out for one another.

Local artist Pat Towne Palmer, whose paintings are featured in the book, will lend her voice to read the story of Zeus at a special program and book signing event held at Hawkins Memorial Library at 1:30 PM on August 12, 2019. Making a special appearance at this event will be Zeus himself, made possible by the combination of the library’s expansive ceiling and the flexible nature of this living, talking tree’s branches.

Written to inspire youngsters about the environment through the planting of trees, Zeus the Mighty Oak Lives is a book for all ages. Copies will be available for purchase at this special program, where they can be signed by the author and illustrator.