“Summer 1945, Wolf Creek, Iowa: Eleven year old Jen has a dream to play a trumpet but times are hard. It is wartime. Everyone is doing something for the war, everyone except her. Trying to understand a war a world away yet holding to her dream she finds herself in a tangle of friendships, and unexpected prejudice. Dad says “no” to the trumpet. Mom say “maybe.” But when Danny teases, “Girls can’t play the trumpet,” meek and mild Jen turns downright spunky. Walk with Jen and her friends through her war torn troubles. When a Wolf Creek soldier is killed in the war, Jen finally has an idea of how to help in the war effort. But will it work? Who will help her? It is a summer Jen will never forget. And that is what she wants to tell you about.”

Janice Abel, author and La Porte City native, has written a new book that may sound a familiar tune for local residents. Brass Notes Over Wolf Creek tells the fictionalized tale of how Abel felt growing up in La Porte City during World War II, a book she wrote as a salute to her childhood and community life in rural America.

Brass Notes Over Wold Creek is a book written for youth and adults alike. It is available on Amazon.com in paperback for $7.99 and can also be downloaded free in eBook format until July 21. Subscribers to Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited or Lending Library programs also have free access to the book at anytime.