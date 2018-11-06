Students in Dawn Coates’ Housing and Interior Design class, a new class offered at Union High School this year, took a look at local housing through a different lens last week. It’s one thing to drive by and admire a home’s paint job; quite another to analyze period architecture, feel the difference between 600 and 3,200 square foot homes while assessing the traffic patterns of the various floor plans viewed. Such was the agenda of a field trip last week hosted by local real estate agents Jan Pint and Wendy Walker.

Coates noted the students have been hard at work prior to the trip, as the new course includes a variety of topics, including housing as a human need, architecture styles and terms, elements and principles of design, interior finishes, floor plan layouts and space planning.

“They have learned about housing trends (passive houses, recycled materials, co housing, tiny houses, energy efficiency, etc.). Recently, a guest speaker educated the class about Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity. They also visited the La Porte City Nursing Home to learn about accessible designs for all ages, including the elderly and those with dementia,” she stated in an e-mail to The Progress Review.

The outcome of the class is to expose students to a variety of topics to build awareness of housing issues as they become young adults and voters, build employability skills through group project work, prepare them for careers in Interior Design, and to give them skills for life they may eventually use in their own homes, she added.

On Nov. 12, students will visit Kirkwood Community College to learn about the Interior Design Program offering there and will also visit with a representative from an architecture firm.