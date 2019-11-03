La Porte City’s recycling center has been relocated from Elm Street to adjacent to the Public Works facility near the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and Schull Avenue. Containers for glass, plastic, paper and cardboard are made available to the community in addition to the City’s curbside recycling program. The facility may be accessed from Schull Avenue.
Related Posts
Game, Set and match: Tennis Courts Resurfaced
September 25, 2017
School Registration Goes Online
July 26, 2017
La Porte City Garage Sales – May 6, 2017
May 4, 2017
Search the Archives
Geoffrey Takes a Hike
Get the App
Weather
Community Calendar
SHOP
Member Login
Shopping Cart
Your cart is empty
Visit The Shop
Visit The Shop