The new Future Ready Iowa Last-Dollar Scholarship, signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, will be available to qualified students at Hawkeye Community College for the 2019-2020 academic year. The Last-Dollar Scholarship is intended to cover tuition for students in programs that lead to high-demand jobs in Iowa. If other state and federal aid programs do not cover the entire cost of tuition for a postsecondary certificate, diploma, or associate degree, the Last-Dollar Scholarship will fill “the gap” and pay up to 100% tuition and fees.

To be eligible, new high school graduates must enroll full-time. Adult learners may enroll full- or part-time. All students must file the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), attend orientation, meet with an advisor, remain continuously enrolled, and make satisfactory academic progress. The FAFSA must be completed by August 1. Students can receive the Last-Dollar Scholarship for up to five full-time semesters or eight part-time semesters.

For information about eligible career pathways in healthcare, advanced manufacturing, information technology, and construction, visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/last-dollar or contact the Admissions office at 319-296-4000.