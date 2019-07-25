Nationwide in 2017, 18% of all traffic deaths were people 65 and older

As America’s population is aging, so too, are its drivers. Around 42 million Americans aged 65 and older are now licensed drivers. If you think there are more older drivers on the road today, you are correct. That total represents an increase of nearly 60% since 1999. Nearly one out of five drivers on the road today are over the age of 65, which is not surprising, given the population in that age group has increased by more than 30% in the last decade alone.

In most cases, the overall number of traffic fatalities involving passenger vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians have fallen over the last ten years. The exception to this rule, however, are large increases in deaths involving those above the age of 65, likely due to the much larger number of seniors holding driver’s licenses.

In 2017 alone, nearly 7,000 people ages 65 and older were killed in traffic accidents. Older drivers accounted for roughly 14% of all drivers involved in fatal accidents that year.

It is not surprising to note that states with the combination of high population numbers and a warmer climate occupy the top five slots for the most seniors involved in fatal accidents. They include Florida, with 712 fatalities in 2017, Texas (517), California (506), Georgia (308) and North Carolina (286). Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee, Michigan and New York round out the top ten. Adjusted for population, only Georgia (25) and Tennessee (23) remain in the top ten when looking at the number of 65+ drivers involved in fatal accident per 100,000 licensed drivers. Using this metric, the state of Iowa ranks 34th, tied with Wisconsin, Louisiana and Oregon with 15 fatalities per 100,000 drivers.

Unfortunately, a person often doesn’t realize their driving skills have eroded until an accident occurs. Because everyone ages differently, it is important to understand the aging process and to make careful observations if there are concerns about a person’s ability to drive safely. Questions to consider include:

Is the driver having more difficulty hearing or seeing?

Does the driver lose their place more frequently when engaged in conversation?

Is the driver having a difficult time with motor control? Has their reaction time slowed to a potentially dangerous level?

Other signs that a person may be too old to drive include a mounting number of traffic tickets or unexplained dents that appear on the driver’s vehicle.

Many states have enacted measures related to licensing older drivers. The state of Iowa uses a graduated expiration date schedule that renews drivers’ licenses every eight years for those between the ages of 18 and 66, then gradually reducing the renewal period length down to just two years by the time a driver reaches the age of 72.

In a study entitled, “Which States Have the Worst Senior Drivers?” The Senior List, an independent review website dedicated to helping aging adults and their families, stated, “Maintaining complete independence for as long as possible usually means having access to a car and legal license to drive. But given the natural cognitive declines that occur in most people the older we get, it’s reasonable and prudent to take stock of how well we’re driving, not just how much.”

“It’s easy to think of cars as something that keeps us safe on the road, but the truth is that cars and road travel create enormous opportunity for tragedy, and it’s up to each of us to make sure we’re not contributing to that opportunity irresponsibly,” they added.