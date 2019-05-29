By Ethen Meyer

Summer is just ahead, and for students, that is a relief. But for the Union High School (UHS) football players, the focus is fall, football and a new head coach: Jared Pospisil. The players have faith in the new leadership even after losing Joe Hadacheck, former UHS head football coach.

Pospisil is 43 years-old and has been coaching for fifteen years. He has lived in La Porte City for twelve years with his family and has three kids: two girls and one boy. Pospisil’s family has already gotten used to the changes of the new role their father has to play.

Now, for those who have been keeping track of Union football, the team will lose twenty-one seniors after graduation this year.

“The upcoming seniors [current juniors] are a very dedicated group, close-knit group, happy to see their production in the weight room. So far, it shows how dedicated they are to doing well next season,” Pospisil said.

Just because a significant “changing of the guard” is happening on the team doesn’t mean that the Knights are losing their spirit. Joe Hadacheck, Union’s retired head football coach, said that next year’s seniors, like their new coach, are dedicated to excelling further than they did last season.

“Sometimes numbers are important and in other times it’s more so a few key players, and then fitting in some juniors and sophomores,” Hadacheck said.

Pospisil believes that they wanted to go farther last year, and it was disappointing to go out on a loss. However, he sees that as fuel for this next season. He can tell that next year’s seniors are hungry and ready to get to work.

Pospisil is no stranger to football. Football has been in his life since he was in seventh grade. He played college ball at the University of South Dakota as a safety, but he always had the dream of head coaching when he got out of college.

“I hadn’t planned for Coach Hadacheck to leave, but once the job opened it was an opportunity for me realize one of my dreams and I didn’t want to live life with ‘what if’s’,” Pospisil said.

Pospisil is a teacher at Union High School. He sees the players every day, and as a coach he makes sure that all players are doing well in their classes and that they’re not failing.

When asked if his teaching effects his coaching, Pospisil was quite positive.

“Oh yeah, I feel it goes both ways, I feel like I’m a better coach because of the way I teach. And I teach better because of the things I do in coaching, the reflective piece of coaching is really important for teaching as well,” Pospisil said.

The rest of the football staff will return this upcoming season. Pospisil thinks that they are excited for this change, and are ready for the season to begin.

Hadacheck described Pospisil: “Number one: he cares, and I think that’s important for the players. You can’t be a guy that’s gonna be at practice and then just disappear. I truly think he believes like we all have that relationships are the key to your success, and we want that at Union. We want kids to have a great experience, and he’ll provide that atmosphere. So, I describe him as a player’s- type coach. He’s going to do whatever it takes to put the guys in the best position and also I think he’ll be a guy that wants to do the right thing and has standards of excellence you know, in terms of classroom and community and as well as playing football. He was a part of the state championship staff. So, he is well equipped to handle the job,” Hadacheck said.

Coach Pospisil’s goals for this upcoming season are to build a team of resilient players who are strong and ready to compete with other teams. He talked about the win and loss column and how he hopes Union will perform well.

“I hope I can do some parts in developing young athletes as thinkers and people who are motivated to do well, I think the winning and losing will take care of itself. And if I can accomplish that, I will meet all my goals for this team,” Pospisil said.

For Union football fans worried about huge changes as in playbook, there isn’t going to be too much. The only thing changing is same terminology, and a new coach calling offensive plays. High School P.E. teacher, Scott Denner will be calling offensive plays for next season. Todd Carlson will remain at calling defensive plays.

“I just think, again, that my mission is try and develop problem solving, resilience athletes and hopefully a program like that so no matter what obstacles come up were good implementing systems to get through them. And that the crowd sees a smart and well-disciplined team,” Pospisil said.

Hadacheck has some advice for new coach Pospisil before his first game: “Number one; be yourself. You know you’re not gonna be anyone else, you have to be yourself. And number two: surround yourself with great coaches, and I think he’s already done that. And number three: you gotta be prepared and that starts in the off-season. And you know now things here have changed drastically when the head coach used to do the strength and conditioning program, be the warm up guy, and he’d do the football program. Now with Coach Scott Denner running strength and conditioning and Pospisil assisting, that’s a whole other world and it is a luxury. And I think number two I just realized that it’s a little different because after the ball game there is a win or loss attached to your name and that’s a different feeling. You know having been an assistant for a number years much like Jared, I was an assistant for number of years before I took over as head coach after college, and a there’s a little different feeling you probably carry more with ya after a loss and probably have a little bump in your step after things go well. So never be too high and never be too low, and just realize tomorrow’s gonna be a better day.”