Discover all of the new exciting thrills at the Iowa State Fair August 10-20. From new amusement rides, to new food on a stick and the celebration of the Butter Cow, the Iowa State Fair has something for everyone.

2017 Butter Cow Companions

The Iowa State Fair Butter Cow started in 1911 and for many years she has shared her cooler space with various public figures including; Elvis Presley, Harry Potter and in 2016 a tribute to Star Trek.

In 2017, Laura Ingalls Wilder will be cast in 100% cream butter to celebrate her 150th birthday. Laura Ingalls Wilder spent part of her childhood in Burr Oak, Iowa and her sister Mary attended the Vinton School for the Blind in Iowa. Various birthday celebrations and festivals are happening across the Midwest in recognition of her birthday.

More butter please- West Des Moines will be host to the international golf tournament for women. Sarah Pratt, Iowa State Fair butter sculptor since 2006 will be bringing a little bit of the Solheim Cup to the Iowa State Fair as she creates a replica of the official trophy. Both Laura Ingalls Wilder and the Solheim Cup trophy will be on display with the Butter Cow in the John Deere Agriculture Building throughout the Fair.

Thrill Parks

Iowa State Thrill Parks officially opens in 16 days. From state-of-the-art reloadable digital wristbands to super spectacular one of a kind rides, you won’t want to miss Iowa State Thrill Parks: Thrill Ville, Thrill Town and Thrill Zone in 2017. Advanced Thrill Pass Digital Wristband offers expire on August 9th. Order your wristbands and save today at www.iowastatefair.org/entertainment/attractions.Opening Ceremonies will take place at 9:00 a.m. in front of Thrill Ville on Grand Ave.

Heroes’ Day

Heroes’ Day celebrates EMTs, fire and rescue personnel, policemen and paramedics opening day of the Iowa State Fair Thursday, August 10. Special displays will be on Grand Avenue and the Governor’s Lifesaving Awards and Outstanding Service Awards will be presented at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater sponsored by Coors Light with media sponsor KDSM Fox 17 at 10:00 a.m. Thank you to all our heroes in police, fire, rescue and emergency response.

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Ketchup with your closest comrades Saturday, August 12 for the nationally acclaimed Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Regional Contest. The top male and top female finishers will relish in their victory and be invited to compete in the National Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2018, enter online today bit.ly/2tkbvWl. Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs will be providing hot dog samples north of the Susan Knapp Amphitheater Stage August 11 – 13 sponsored by Coors Light with media sponsor KSDM Fox 17.

Spirit of Iowa Bell

A tribute to those who have served, those who do serve and those who will serve, watch as the Spirit of Iowa bell is cast and unveiled on the Fairgrounds to raise awareness about veteran’s needs. From August 12-14 the bell will be created and the completed bell will be showcased in the Veteran’s Day Parade on August 14th.

Text Alerts

Daily Program Online NOW!

Just posted online, the 2017 Daily Program is an interactive online list of everything happening at the Fair. Sort by date, location, keywords and more, you can even customize your own personal itinerary and print it or use their mobile device. Visit our website at iowastatefair.org/entertainment/fair-schedule/ for a full list of daily activities.