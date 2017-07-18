Beginning with the 2017-2018 school year and thereafter, students entering seventh grade born on or after September 15, 2004, shall have one dose of meningococcal conjugate vaccine (A, C, W, Y). Students entering twelfth grade born on or after September 15, 1999, shall have two doses of meningococcal conjugate vaccine (A, C, W, Y); or one dose if the dose was previously received when the student was 16 years of age or older.

There is no provisional period to implement this requirement if the seventh grade or twelfth grade student has received no meningococcal conjugate vaccine.Additionally, all students entering, advancing to, or transferring into seventh grade and born on or after September 15, 2000, will require a one-time booster dose of tetanus, diphtheria and accullular pertussis-containing vaccine regardless of the interval since the last tetanus/diphtheria containing vaccine. Documentation of the vaccines on the Certificate of Immunization will need to be provided to your child’s school prior to the first day.