Lee and Bonnie (Krantz) Nichols were married December 31, 1948, at the Calvary Bible Church in Washburn, Iowa, where they met in Youth Group.

They are the parents of John (Cindy) of Fairfax, Kathy (Jim) Lee of Ankeny, and Tom (Lori) of Anamosa.

Lee and Bonnie are engaged in farming and live in the Century Farm house in which Lee was born. They owned and operated Nichols Aviation, which started as a grass strip in 1963.

They became Cessna dealers in 1967 promoting aviation with flight instruction, airplane rental and sales. Together they hosted the annual Flight Breakfasts on Labor Day, which were well attended by fly-ins and local residents. Lee held his commercial pilot rating, working with the Black Hawk County ASCS taking aerial photos, and Bonnie her private pilot license, often flying airplanes for inspections to Forrest City or Monticello. Each of their children and their son-in-law also learned to fly.

They were recognized by the Iowa Flying Farmers as Airport Operators of the Year, also receiving the same award at the International Flying Farmers level. Lee was inducted into the Iowa Aviation Museum in Greenfield, in 2014 as a 2nd Generation Iowa Aviation Promoter of the 1970’s and 1980’s. He turned 90 on December 5, continues to raise cattle and holds his private pilot rating.

They would enjoy hearing from you at this milestone in their lives.