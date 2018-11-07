Cover crops are becoming more popular, not only as a way to protect soil health and the environment, but to help farmers turn bigger profits. Interested in learning more? Come attend one of three free events in November.

Caught between unpredictable trade conditions and uncooperative weather, Iowa farmers are under more pressure than ever. Perhaps that’s why recently there has been a surge in interest in the practice of cover cropping: growing non-cash crops in between row crops or in the off-season.

The benefits range from faster drainage of water and reduced nutrient runoff to reduced quantities of herbicide needed and discounted crop insurance rates. The Iowa Farmers Union, Practical Farmers of Iowa, Soil Health Partnership, Iowa Seed Association, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Water Quality Initiative, Iowa Corn, Iowa Learning Farms, Iowa Soybean Association and Iowa Agriculture Water Alliance have all come together to present a series of field day events to provide more information about this exciting practice.

The events will take place in several locations around the state and are open to anyone who wants to learn more about cover crops and insurance incentives for cover cropping. La Porte City’s Nick Meier will serve as host for the event that will take place at Single Speed Brewing Co., 325 Commercial Street, on Tuesday, November 13, from 5:30-7:30 PM. The event will include a farm tour, panel discussion with local farmers, and a presentation including information about making cover crops pay, crop insurance discount options, water quality and earthworm impacts. The event is free to attend and a complimentary meal is included!

For more information or to register for an event, please visit https://iowafarmersunion.org/upcoming-events/events-calendar/.