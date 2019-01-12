Compete your New Year’s resolution to protect your health! Screening is easy, and now more accessible! Get a FREE colon cancer screening through the Black Hawk County Health Department.

To qualify you must:

Be between the ages of 50-75

Live in Black Hawk or surrounding counties

Have no insurance or have a high deductible/co-pay on insurance

Meet income guidelines (Household of 2 can make up to $49,390/net per year)

Not be experiencing symptoms of colon cancer

To reduce your risk of colon cancer, it is important to have regular screening. Colon cancer can actually be prevented through screening tests, or if cancer is detected, can be caught earlier giving patients better treatment options. To find out if the Iowa Get Screened program is right for you, call 319-292-2225. If eligible, participants will be given either a free take home stool test or a colonoscopy, depending on their personal risk factors.

The Iowa Get Screened services are funded by the Iowa Department of Public Health in an effort to help increase screening for colon cancer.