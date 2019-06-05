By Cylie McNeal

When one of their own teachers became ill, students and faculty at Union High School rallied around Adam Gassman. Gassman found out in early February that he has esophageal cancer. Red t-shirts with “75 Strong” were made available to students, faculty and community members to show their support for Gassman. All proceeds from the shirt sales went to the Gassman family.

Union High School principal Jim Cayton came up with an idea to help the Gassman family with expenses. Making t-shirts was the first idea that came into his mind because he knew a lot of people would help support by ordering one. People from surrounding towns even ordered a shirt to show support.

“I chose 75 because Mr. Gassman loves that number and there is a lot of these strong shirts so it only made since. I’m happy to see them out there,” Cayton said.

Jennifer Gassman is Mr. Gassman’s wife. She is the UHS teacher-librarian. She has been by Adam’s side the whole way through his illness. The Gassmans have been very overwhelmed with all of the support they have been given.

“They sold over 600 t-shirts. We didn’t even think we knew over 600 people. It was really weird. When I first saw someone that had the t-shirt on, we were at the movies in Traer. I was like I don’t even know that guy. He’s wearing one of Adam’s shirts,” Mrs. Gassman added.

Megan Carty, a senior at Union High School, is in Mr. Gassman’s advisory. During a field trip, Carty talked to other advisory members about donating something to Gassman. Gassman does so much for everyone around the school and has had a very big impact on all of the students he has taught.

“I got a water bottle and had Jenna Scott put decals on it for him. It was a ‘U’ with a 75 on it and it said #Uknighted and on the other side it said the football theme for the year. It said, ‘Never backed down, never will’. Then whatever was left, we put it all on a Casey’s gift card, so they could use it as gas money or money to buy food whenever they needed too,” Carty said.

Mrs.Gassman has been by Mr. Gassman’s side through two types of cancers. She pushed through his first battle with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2007. She always had the fear of cancer returning as she waited for the blood work and scan results. In the summer of 2018, Mr. Gassman was considered “cured” by his doctors.

When Mr. Gassman’s cancer returned, Mrs. Gassman was a crucial source of strength and support. She has never given up on her husband, even when times are tough.

“I think it is a lot of emotional support and just being there listening and kind of [being] a feeler of his gauge on his emotions of that day. Supporting him through that rough time when I know he’s tired or treatments can make him a little owly and a little grumpy. Just remembering to forget and forgive,” Mrs. Gassman said.

Mr. Gassman’s biggest supporter is his wife because she has been there through two different rounds of cancer. Not only does she support him, but others also help support her and the rest of the family. The community has stepped up more than they thought they would. Even surrounding areas sent and showed their support.

“It does make you appreciate the community we live in and the fact that people do care about you. Sometimes, you don’t even know who you affected in the ways that you did and then all of the sudden you get something like this and can see some of the positive things that can come back,” Mr.Gassman said.

Mr. Gassman is still continuing to fight through his second round of cancer. He is fortunate enough to have family, friends, and several communities supporting him. No one stands alone.