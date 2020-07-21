Local residents will have an opportunity to get a close look at a number of tractors when the North Iowa Tractor Ride visits La Porte City on Friday, July 24.

Departing from the Benton County Fairgrounds in Vinton, Friday’s route will take the parade of tractors north to Mt. Auburn before stopping in Brandon for a morning break. From there, the tractors will make their way to La Porte City. If open, the tractors will travel over the newly reconstructed brick street in the 200 block of Main Street as they head for their lunch stop for the day- Union High School.

Residents wishing to view the parade of farm vehicles are welcome to bring lawn chairs to the 200 block of Main Street before the groups begin arriving between 11:00 AM and 12:35 PM. They may also view the tractors while they are parked at the high school prior to their departure between noon and 1:30 PM.

The remainder of Friday’s route takes the tractors through Hickory Hills Park before an afternoon break in Dysart and a drive by Garrison on the way back to Vinton. On Saturday, the tractors enjoy a eastern loop from Vinton through Urbana, Palo, Bloomsbury Farm in rural Atkins and Shellsburg.