Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is a non-profit organization that serves 18 counties in Northeast Iowa. The mission of NEI3A is to create and provide services for older individuals, caregivers and persons with disabilities to empower them to maintain their independence.

NEI3A is currently seeking new board members to help us fulfill our mission. Potential board members must be a resident of NEI3A’s 18 county service area. The NEI3A board meets six times each year at various locations throughout the service area.

If you are interested in becoming a part of NEI3A’s board, please visit www.nei3a.org/join-us/volunteer/default.aspx to fill out an application. If you have any questions please contact Janna Diehl at 319-874-6843.