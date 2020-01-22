THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT
BENTON COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
ALVIN G. DUNKELBERGER, Deceased.
CASE NO. ESPR008927
NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF
APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR,
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Alvin G. Dunkelberger, Deceased, who died on or about the 15th day of November, 2019:
You are hereby notified that on January 14, 2020, the last will and testament of Alvin G. Dunkelberger, deceased, bearing date of December 6, 2013, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Wendy S. Dunkelberger was appointed executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated the 16th day of January, 2020.
Wendy S. Dunkelberger
Executor of estate
1002 Virginia Gay Drive, Vinton, IA 52349
John Mossman ICIS PIN No: 0005619
ATTORNEY FOR EXECUTOR
Firm Name: Mossman Law Firm
Address: 122 East Fourth Street, Vinton, IA 52349
Date of second publication:
January 29, 2020
Probate Code Section 304
Notice of Probate – Alvin G. Dunkelberger
