THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT

BENTON COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

ALVIN G. DUNKELBERGER, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR008927

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR,

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Alvin G. Dunkelberger, Deceased, who died on or about the 15th day of November, 2019:

You are hereby notified that on January 14, 2020, the last will and testament of Alvin G. Dunkelberger, deceased, bearing date of December 6, 2013, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Wendy S. Dunkelberger was appointed executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated the 16th day of January, 2020.

Wendy S. Dunkelberger

Executor of estate

1002 Virginia Gay Drive, Vinton, IA 52349

John Mossman ICIS PIN No: 0005619

ATTORNEY FOR EXECUTOR

Firm Name: Mossman Law Firm

Address: 122 East Fourth Street, Vinton, IA 52349

Date of second publication:

January 29, 2020

Probate Code Section 304