La Porte City police officer Collin Lashbrook has successfully completed the requirements for Level II law enforcement, graduating from the 82nd Basic Level II Law Enforcement Academy at Hawkeye Community College. To become a certified police officer, Iowa law requires the successful completion of training at an approved law enforcement training facility. Hawkeye Community College has been designed as a Regional Law Enforcement Training Facility by the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council to provide certification training for officers who meet the enrollment requirements.

Iowa Law Enforcement Basic Level II Academy courses are taught by active and recently retired law enforcement instructors, practicing attorneys, and EMS instructors. These instructors are experts in their fields and are comprised of city, county, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Department of Transportation, and federal officers along with attorneys from the Black Hawk County Attorney office.

Level II academy courses cover a wide range of material related to public safety, including interview and interrogation techniques, use of force and decision making using the MILO simulation training system, instruction on the Traffic and Criminal Software Computerized Accident Reporting system, a precision driving course conducted on a closed driving range, in addition to use of handguns, shotguns, and patrol rifles using the indoor and outdoor ranges at Hawkeye. The training also results in meeting a number of certifications for each officer.

Lashbrook was sworn in as a La Porte City police office last August after earning a Police Science degree at Hawkeye Community College.