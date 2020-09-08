Oleen C. Arenholz, 90, of La Porte City, died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Waverly Heath Center due to injuries she sustained in a fall. She was born October 2, 1929 in Traer the daughter of Karl and Esther Bendickson Knutson. She was a 1949 graduate of Lincoln High School in Vinton.

She married Dale Wienands on November 9, 1946 in Des Moines; they were later divorced. She married William Arenholz on August 6, 1950 in Vinton; they were later divorced.

Besides being a homemaker, Oleen worked as a dispatcher for La Porte City Fire and Ambulance for 15 years. She made and sold wedding cakes and stuffed toys.

She was a member of the La Porte City American Lutheran Church, where she was active with the Women of the ELCA (WELCA), sang in the choir, and made many of the church banners. She was an avid bike rider, riding around La Porte City and the Cedar Valley Nature Trail, clocking over 75,000 miles. Oleen considered herself a “professional volunteer” – from delivering Meals on Wheels to planting flower gardens in La Porte City and the nature trail and giving away many of her stuffed animals and felt designs. She loved doing puzzles and sewing. She volunteered with the Girl Scouts for 15 years.

She is survived by a son, David (Verdina) Arenholz of Waverly; three grandchildren, Todd (Teresa) Arenholz of Waverly, Tiffany (Lucas) Miller of Spirit Lake, Angela (John) James of Florida, and twelve great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; a daughter, Ruth Esther Arenholz; a brother, Kenneth Knutson and a sister Elinor Hamilton.

Graveside Services will be held 11 AM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the West View Cemetery in La Porte City.

Memorials may be directed “To the benefit of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail” http://www.cedartrailspartnership.org/join-donate at Cedar Trails Partnership, 6510 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls, IA 50613, or to the church – American Lutheran Church, La Porte City, 801 Monroe St. La Porte City, Iowa 50651.

