Hawkeye Community College will hold an open house to showcase its new state-of-the-art recording studio on Tuesday, November 28, 5:00-6:00pm in Black Hawk Hall, Room 129, on Hawkeye’s Main Campus, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.

Designed by Carl Yanchar of Yanchar Design and Consulting Group near Los Angeles, California, the studio is modeled after the Catamount Recording Studio in Cedar Falls. Catamount’s owner, Tom Tatman, serves on the Digital Mass Media advisory board and has a longstanding relationship with Yanchar.

With experience working on high-profile studio designs for Universal City Studios, CBS Records, and Capital Recording Studios, Yancher brought an industry-based insight that allowed Hawkeye to equip the new space with the most relevant, industry-standard equipment. This includes an Avid Pro Tools workstation integrated with the Avid C24 console, Focusrite Clarett series interface and microphone preamps, and Tannoy and Adam audio monitors.

The open house will include a live recording session demo and the chance to speak with faculty.

For more information about Hawkeye’s Digital Mass Media program, visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/programs/digital-mass-media.