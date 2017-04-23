La Porte City Elementary School will host an Open House in honor of Jill VanVeldhuizen, who is retiring at the conclusion of the 2016-17 school year. The Open House will take place at the La Porte City Community Center, located at 300 1st Street, on Wednesday, May 3 from 4-6 PM.

VanVeldhuizen will retire after a 35 year teaching career. For the past 33 years, she has taught Art at La Porte City Elementary School.

The public is invited to attend.