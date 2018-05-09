Smartphones have changed the world in many ways, including turning many of their owners into amateur photographers. Smartphone cameras are never far from reach, and people are using them to chronicle everything from milestones to more mundane moments.

Estimates by InfoTrends indicate a total of 1.2 trillion digital photos will be taken worldwide this year. The vast majority of those pictures will be snapped on mobile phones.

While purists may advocate for classic SLR cameras as the best tools to take photos, smartphone users can capture complex, detail-heavy photos by relying on a number of tips to improve their mobile phone photo skills.

Focus on the simple. Practice taking photos with just one subject and utilize negative space in the photo’s composition. Keeping photos simple helps the audience enjoy them more, especially when they are viewing them on the small screens of their phones on social media.

Experiment with apps. Innovators continually come up with new photography apps that can put greater control in the hands of smartphone users. For example, Apple recently enabled third party apps to offer controls on shutter speed, ISO, exposure, and white balance, giving amateur photographers greater manual control of their photography. Other apps can instantly change hues, add filters and remove imperfections.

Try snapping without flash. Even though smartphone flashes are much improved over those of their predecessors, sometimes they can still cast a poor tone on photographs. Photographers can experiment with natural light or boost the exposure to let more light into the photo.

Accessorize as necessary. As with any camera, there are plenty of accessories that can improve smartphone photography. Phones can be enhanced with telephoto and wide-angle lenses that can add depth and field of vision to photos. Specialized cases improve grip on the phone and may come with a dedicated shutter button.

Snap fast for action shots. Phone cameras may be equipped with multiple succession photo capabilities that enable users to catch action shots and moving subjects more easily.

Explore panoramic images. Take in the majesty of a landscape with panoramic settings that will piece together multiple photos into one wide-length image.

Shoot for the end product. Try adjusting the settings with the final product in mind. For example, for those looking to fill a landscape frame at home, make sure the camera is positioned in landscape mode. For Instagram or other social media posts, taking the picture in square mode can maximize placement of the subject.

Smartphones have turned photography into a passion for many people, and amateurs can employ various strategies to make their photos look better.